Jean-Claude Van Damme has found a new job: Ambassador of the Democratic Republic of the Congo

The view is amazing. Tight white T-shirt and a wide smile crossing his face, the unique Jean-Claude Van Damme was in Kinshasa on Wednesday to receive Congo’s diplomatic passport. It was given to him by Deputy Foreign Minister Sammy Adubango on behalf of President Felix Tshisekedi. “It is with great pride that I have received this passport as an ambassador. It is the title of ambassador for the impact of youth in sports, health and culture.The Belgian actor said while taking possession of the document.

A gag worthy of an April 1 that’ll be a little late? Absolutely not if we have to believe the Congolese authorities. Before receiving his diplomatic passport, Jean-Claude Van Damme met with President Tshisekedi. And this role of ambassador will be not only honorary. It comes with a mission to complete Mr. Muscles.

There are many: be …