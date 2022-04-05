Jean-Philippe Matteta Jordan Ayu Wilfried Zaha Crystal Palace Arsenal Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Crystal Palace dominated the Premier League from the start as they beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League on Monday as Patrick Vieira’s side dealt a major blow to their former team in their fight for a top-four spot.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayu put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and a second-half penalty from Wilfried Zaha added remarkable shine to the hosts’ score, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and ninth. reached the place. Table.

For Arsenal, the loss means they are now behind fourth-placed Tottenham in terms of goal difference, although there is a game in hand.

Palace had held Manchester City to a goalless draw three weeks ago and the hosts made it difficult for the away side in the opening exchange.

The first goal came when Gallagher scored a deep free kick.