Jeannie Mai Age, Weight, Measurement, Pics, Biography

Jeannie Mai is a fashion consultant and host working in the American media industry. She was born on January 4, 1979, in San Jose (California, United States). She is known for her work as a TV Host & Stylist. She doesn’t seem to be much bigger but has a thin and well-maintained body figure. She came into fame in 2006 via tv show ‘How Do I Look?’ a USA’s Character Fantasy. She saw an opening as a presenter of Style’s channel in 2009 as she was very strong as a stylist.

Jeannie Mai Wiki

Full Name Jeannie Camtu May Nick Name (s) Jeannie Date of Birth January 4, 1979 Birth Place San Jose (California, United States) Working Field Modeling

Entrepreneur

TV Host

Stylist Ethnicity Asian Zodiac Sign Capricorn Hair Color/ Type Black Eye Color Black Religion Buddhism Father Name James Mai Mother Name Olivia Tu Tutram Mai Marital Status Single Relationship(s) Freddy Harteis (2007-2018)

Jeezy (engaged. April 2020 – present) First Job MAC Cosmetics as a makeup artist First Big Show She hosted a regular segment on The Today Show about fashion tips. Known For 1st guest judge of Asia’s Next Top Model.

MAC Cosmetics

YouTube’s first-ever competition on a style called The Next Style Star by Maker Studios was also hosted by her. Net Worth $4 Million Dollars

Jeannie Mai Measurements

Body Measurements 34-20-35 inches Height 5 feet 4 inches (1.68 m) Weight 121 lbs Dress Size 6 (US) Shoes Size 8 (US) Body Shape Athletic Bra Size Chest Size 34 inches Waist Size 22 inches Hips Size 35 inches

Social Media Accounts

Career (Latest)

The Real (2013-2020) – Co-hostFamous in Love (2018) – self The Players (2018) – Self Snoop Dogg presents the Joker’s Wild (2017) – Lady Luck Billboard Music Awards: Style Guide (2016) – Host Glam Squad (2016) – Host Being Mary Jane (2015) – Self How Do I Look? Asia (2015) – Host The Next Style Star (2014) – Host Miss Universe (2013) – Co-host Miss Universe (2012) – Host How Do I Look? (2009-2012) – Host Character Fantasy (2006-2009) – Host Ride’n (2006) – Shopgirl Stir TV (2004)

Reference:

