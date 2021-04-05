Jeannie Mai Age, Weight, Measurement, Pics, Biography

Jeannie Mai is a fashion consultant and host working in the American media industry. She was born on January 4, 1979, in San Jose (California, United States). She is known for her work as a TV Host & Stylist. She doesn’t seem to be much bigger but has a thin and well-maintained body figure. She came into fame in 2006 via tv show ‘How Do I Look?’ a USA’s Character Fantasy. She saw an opening as a presenter of Style’s channel in 2009 as she was very strong as a stylist.
Jeannie Mai Wiki
|Full Name
|Jeannie Camtu May
|Nick Name (s)
|Jeannie
|Date of Birth
|January 4, 1979
|Birth Place
|San Jose (California, United States)
|Working Field
|Modeling
Entrepreneur
TV Host
Stylist
|Ethnicity
|Asian
|Zodiac Sign
|Capricorn
|Hair Color/ Type
|Black
|Eye Color
|Black
|Religion
|Buddhism
|Father Name
|James Mai
|Mother Name
|Olivia Tu Tutram Mai
|Marital Status
|Single
|Relationship(s)
|Freddy Harteis (2007-2018)
Jeezy (engaged. April 2020 – present)
|First Job
|MAC Cosmetics as a makeup artist
|First Big Show
|She hosted a regular segment on The Today Show about fashion tips.
|Known For
|1st guest judge of Asia’s Next Top Model.
MAC Cosmetics
YouTube’s first-ever competition on a style called The Next Style Star by Maker Studios was also hosted by her.
|Net Worth
|$4 Million Dollars
Jeannie Mai Measurements
|Body Measurements
|34-20-35 inches
|Height
|5 feet 4 inches (1.68 m)
|Weight
|121 lbs
|Dress Size
|6 (US)
|Shoes Size
|8 (US)
|Body Shape
|Athletic
|Bra Size
|Chest Size
|34 inches
|Waist Size
|22 inches
|Hips Size
|35 inches
Social Media Accounts
Career (Latest)
The Real (2013-2020) – Co-hostFamous in Love (2018) – self The Players (2018) – Self Snoop Dogg presents the Joker’s Wild (2017) – Lady Luck Billboard Music Awards: Style Guide (2016) – Host Glam Squad (2016) – Host Being Mary Jane (2015) – Self How Do I Look? Asia (2015) – Host The Next Style Star (2014) – Host Miss Universe (2013) – Co-host Miss Universe (2012) – Host How Do I Look? (2009-2012) – Host Character Fantasy (2006-2009) – Host Ride’n (2006) – Shopgirl Stir TV (2004)
