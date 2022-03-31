JEE Main 2022 April registration ends today at jeemain.nta.nic.in | Competitive Exams

JEE Main 2022: Registration for the April session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 will end today, March 31. Candidates can apply for the first session of JEE Main 2022 session at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The undergraduate entrance exam is for admission to Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), National Institute of Technology (NITs) and other participating technical education institutions. The top 2.5 lakh students who qualify the test can appear for the JEE Advanced exam.

“In the first session of JEE (Main) – 2022, only Session 1 will be visible and candidates can opt for that. In the next session, Session 2 will be visible, and the candidates can opt for that Session. The application window for Session 2 will be re-opened as per the details available in…