JEE Main 2022 dates postponed, now to be held in June and July

In an important official announcement, National Testing Agency on Wednesday said that it is revising the JEE (Main) exam dates for session 1 and 2 that were supposed to be conducted between April 21 and May 4, 2022 and May 24 to May 29, respectively. The exams will now be held in the months of June and July. The JEE Main session 1 exam will be held between June 20 and 29 and the session 2 exam will be held from July 21 to 30. The agency has also opened a correction window for the JEE Main 2022 applications for the aspirants.

JEE Main 2022 application modification dates

Those who registered for the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 are now allowed to modify their applications until April 8 latest by 9 pm on the website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

The exams were rescheduled for…