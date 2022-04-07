JEE Main 2022 Postponement Comes as a Relief to Many, Concerns Raise Over Registrations, Admission Process

The National Testing Agency (NTA) changing the exam dates for the engineering entrance — Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has come as a relief to board aspirants. Session 1 which was scheduled to be held this month has now been postponed to June. The first attempt will be held from June 20 to 29, and session 2 from July 21 to 30.

Students across boards had demanded the postponement of the exam as there was a little gap between the conclusion of the engineering exam and the commencement of the CBSE 12th exams. Not just the central board, several other state board exams too were falling in and around the same time.

“NTA listened to us, JEE mains has been postponed. Thanks, NTA. But this time don’t waste this time and grind every second for preparation, those who were…