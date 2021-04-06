JEE Main April 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Extended till April 7, Check Updates- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

LATEST

JEE Main April 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Extended till April 7, Check Updates

JEE Main April 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Extended till April 7, Check Updates
JEE Main April 2021 Application Form Correction Facility Extended till April 7, Check Updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for JEE Main April 2021 Form Correction upto April 07 (11:50 PM). Registered candidates who wish to make changes in the application form can avail the facility till tomorrow. Earlier, the last date to edit the application form of JEE Main 2021 was April 5.

As per the media reports, the decision has been taken on behalf of the requests received from candidates regarding the correction window date extension. Also, the NTA has further extended the fee payment last date for JEE Main April session exam.

The entrance examination for the April session is scheduled to be held on 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021. The facility of fee payment and correction in the form is available on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Candidates should note that April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The candidates who wish to appear for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/ or 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process.

JEE Main April 2021 Important Dates

Events

Dates
Start date for new registration and form correction March 25, 2021

Last date to submit registration form

April 4, 2021 (11:50 pm)

Last date to pay the application fee

April 7, 2021 (11:50 pm)

JEE Main April exam date 2021

April 27 to 30, 2021 (Paper 1)

Date of Examinations –
(Session 3): 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021

Timing of Examinations-
First Shift – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (IST)
Second Shift – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (IST)

Official Website – jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main April 2021: How to edit the application form?

Step 1: Candidates are required to visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘Candidate’s login’ section
Step 3: The link will redirect the aspirants to the login page where candidates will be required to enter the required credentials
Step 4: Submit the details and the application form will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Make the necessary changes required if any and cross-check the application form
Step 6: Click on the final submit link and take a print of the confirmation page for further use.

