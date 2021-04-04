JEE Main April 2021 Application Window Closes Today, Check Exam Dates & Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

JEE Main April 2021
National Testing Agency, NTA is to conclude the application process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session. The candidates, who wish to appear for the JEE Main 2021 April session can visit the official website and can fillup the form. The application process for JEE Main 3rd session was commenced on March 25, 2021.
The entrance examination for the April session is scheduled to be held on 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021. The facility of new registration and correction in the form is available on the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The NTA is providing the opportunity to candidates to apply for/ withdraw from the (remaining) JEE (Main) – 2021 Sessions. Further, candidates should note that April (Session-3) will be conducted only for Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech.). The candidates who wish to appear for Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and/ or 2B (B. Planning) will have the next opportunity to apply during the May session (Session-4) Application process.
JEE Main April 2021 Important Dates
Date of Examinations –
(Session 3): 27, 28, 29 & 30 April 2021
Timing of Examinations-
First Shift – 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. (IST)
Second Shift – 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (IST)
Official Website – jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Main April 2021 Application Form: How to fill
Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Candidates should register through ID, name, date of birth, and gender.
Step 3: After this, upload the document with a scanned photograph and signature as per the instructions given.
Step 4: Fill in all your information and submit the application fee.
Step 5: Cross-check the details filled in and take a print out of the confirmation page.