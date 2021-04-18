JEE (Main) Examination 2021 Postponed Due to Covid-19, New Date Out Soon Check Details

A notification has been launched by Nationwide Testing Company (NTA) that JEE Mains Examination 2021 is postponed as a result of rise in COVID-19 circumstances within the capital. The examination was about to conduct on twenty seventh, twenty eighth, and thirtieth April in numerous examination facilities throughout the nation. The postponed notification has been despatched to every candidate on their registered electronic mail handle who certified for this yr JEE Mains Examination 2021. A discover has launched by NTA which said that because of coronavirus circumstances within the nation the choice of delaying the JEE Mains Examination has been taken. The Union Well being Minister Ramesh Ponkhiyal has tweeted that

” I’ve recommendation NTA to postponed the JEE Mains 2021 April session as corona circumstances are quickly rising the nation. The candidate’s security must be our precedence and that is my first concern proper now”. The NTA took the motion on the assertion and introduced to postponed the JEE Mains Examination. The primary two rounds of JEE Mains 202 had been carried out on twenty third February and twenty sixth February. They are going to launch the subsequent date for the April session after 15 days. Candidates are suggested to maintain themselves up to date by visiting the official web site of NTA i.e jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Admit Card will launch 15 days previous to the examination. The Union Minister stated that India recorded greater than 12-crore vaccine doses within the final 3 months which is the quickest vaccination drive in any nation. India crossed the two,61,500 new coronavirus circumstances and 1,502 deaths in simply at some point. The TMT positivity price in India has been doubled from 8% to 16% within the final 10 days. Telangana state registered 5,094 new coronavirus circumstances which is the very best single day within the final 24 hours. There are numerous ministers who appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce the Nationwide Well being Emergency. The general public rallies must be suspended for the upcoming month to look at the state of affairs.

Prime Minister carried out a gathering in Varanasi the place he restated the significance of sporting the masks, utilizing sanitizer, and keep a distance in public locations. The Union Well being Minister has additionally written to all Central Ministries and personal firms to supply their hospital beds, for COVID-19 sufferers. The aggressive exams scheduled have been modified within the nation. The Board Exams of tenth and twelfth class additionally postponed for the subsequent month in every state. The brand new examination schedule can be introduced quickly by the officers. To know extra about this text keep related to us.