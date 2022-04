JEE Mains 2022 Exam date: JEE Main exam dates changed, know when the exam will be held now, see new schedule

JEE Mains 2022 Exam date rescheduled: The registration process for the first session is over now. At the same time, the online application form for the second session of JEE Main 2022 will be available soon. Jee Mains 2022 Image Credit source: jeemain.nta.nic.in National Testing Agency (NO) JEE Main 2022 session-1 exam dates (JEE Main 2022 Rescheduled) Changed in. JEE Main’s…

Read Full News