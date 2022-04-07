JEE Mains 2022 schedule revised by NTA for both sessions

The National Testing Agency, NTA released a revised schedule yesterday for the conduct of Joint Entrance Exam JEE Mains 2022. The schedule has been revised for both sessions 1 and 2.

The JEE Main Session 1 will now be held on 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29th of June 2022.

The JEE Main Session 2 will now be held on 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, and 30th of July 2022.

NTA said, the registration for Session 1 is over and the schedule for inviting the online application forms for Session 2 will be available soon.

The candidates have been advised to keep visiting websites www.nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in.