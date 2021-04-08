JEECUP 2021: Registration for Polytechnic Courses to Conclude Next Week, Details Here- results.amarujala.com » todayssnews

UP JEECUP 2021

The application process for UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2021 is to conclude next week on April 15, 2021. The application form is available on the official website of UP JEE at jeecup.nic.in. All those candidates who wish to appear for the Polytechnic Entrance Exam can visit the official website and fill the online application.

The exam is for admission to Diploma/ Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to the Board of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh.

JEECUP 2021: Important Dates



Events Dates Start date of the online application February 26, 2021 Last date of submitting the application April 15, 2021 Admit card Release date Notified Soon Exam date June 15, 2021, to June 20, 2021 Declaration of Result Notified Soon

JEECUP 2021: Application Fee

General / OBC –

Rs. 300/- per application form + bank charges

SC / ST – Rs. 200/- per application form + bank charges

Candidates have to follow the simple steps provided here to apply online for the UP Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) 2021.

JEECUP 2021: How to Fill the Application Form

Step 1: Visit the official website jeecup.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, go to the link that reads, “Online Application Form for…”

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates have to go through the registration process

Step 4: Fill the application form and upload scanned photo & signature

Step 5: Pay the registration fee and finally submit the application

Step 6: Take a print of the application form for further reference.

Click Here to Apply Online

UPJEE 2021: Exam Pattern

– Total of 50 objective type questions will be asked from each section.

– Every question carries 2 marks for the right answer.

– 1/3 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

– Part B of paper 1 is about Language either Hindi or English as per the selection of the applicant.

– Part B of paper 2 is related to Subject Ability. A subject like Arts, Science & Commerce as is selected by the applicants.

– Syllabus of the exam is based upon the 10+2+3 course syllabus and study material.