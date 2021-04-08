Jeff Gordon Makes Surprising Reveal About His Health Ahead of NASCAR Martinsville Race – Miracle | Pure Sports

LATEST

Jeff Gordon has been a prominent face in NASCAR over the last two decades. Gordon has remained in that spot even in retirement through his broadcast duties. The four-time Cup champion has now put himself into the news wire after his latest announcement concerning his health.

NASCAR touched by COVID last year

RELATED: Jeff Gordon Is About to Lose a Sentimental Piece of His Historic NASCAR Career

As COVID-19 began to become more prominent across the United States, it hit all industries.

Like the other major sports leagues, NASCAR suspended then resumed its season under increased safety protocols. However, it saw seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson self-report that he tested positive for the virus in July.

It forced Johnson to miss the first race of his legendary racing career, snapping his 663 consecutive starts streak. Despite that, he managed to return to the track to finish out the rest of his final season before heading into NASCAR retirement.

The concerns over the virus have flared up again, this time involving another prominent figure in the sport.

Jeff Gordon makes surprising reveal about his health ahead of NASCAR Martinsville race

RELATED: NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon Will Have $350 Million Responsibility Bestowed Upon Him by Rick Hendrick

Over the last year, there has been a great concern with the COVID-19 pandemic that has impacted millions worldwide.

The virus has hit the United States particularly hard, with many lives lost and altered due to it. NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon revealed during an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio‘s “On Track” show on Thursday that he tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“I can’t say my off-week was great, unfortunately, because I tested positive for COVID last week,” Gordon said. “I’ve been in quarantine, but the good news is it was smooth, and I had minimal symptoms, and [I’m] good to go for Martinsville this weekend.”

Gordon is extremely fortunate not to have experienced any significant symptoms. The fact that he’s able to do his job this upcoming weekend at Martinsville Speedway is an encouraging sign.

It’s a potentially frightening situation that could have easily headed in the wrong direction. Gordon now has the opportunity to use his platform to speak on the importance of safety during the pandemic.

Brings more awareness to COVID-19 safety measures

RELATED: NASCAR Star Jeff Gordon Once Stepped Up to Help a Fan After a Brutal Week Blighted by Death and Robbery

Although Jeff Gordon has avoided any serious health scare from his bout with COVID-19, he’s now another prominent sports figure that has dealt with the virus.

The four-time Cup Series champion voiced on Thursday that the entire situation has opened his eyes more to the seriousness of the matter.

“It’s just one of those things where I’ve just been trying to educate myself and understand it,’ Gordon said. “I also got my first round of vaccine about seven days before I tested. I don’t know if that played a role. I’m looking forward to getting the final dose of the vaccine.”

Gordon also stated that he is a “big proponent” for the wearing of masks and getting vaccination shots to help ensure better health protection.

“I’m a big proponent of masks and vaccination and protecting ourselves,” Gordon said. “It’s unfortunate that this happened but fortunate at the same time that I’ve been able to get through it as smoothly as I can and be ready to go this weekend.”

The learning experience that Gordon is going through can be vital in helping spread a stronger message about abiding by the recommended health precautions to combat the virus.

