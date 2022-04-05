Jeff Jarrett breaks down what he and Triple H have in common

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett recently spoke at the Ad Free Supershow media scrum about his resemblance to Triple H, including how much he loves Double-J and how he looks for new talent for the future. Cares about the game. Highlights of the interview are below.

Says he feels like he shared a similar ideology with Triple H:

He said, ‘We wrestled in the Attitude Era and that’s when we were crossed in-ring. What I admired about him from the start was his business mindset and then obviously in the early days of NXT. I think we both have the mindset of ‘How can we make stars for tomorrow?'”

How they both enjoy discovering new talent:

“I think that which I respect and I think I have in common with him, or one of the things, is just kind of…