Jeff Kennett calls on Hawthorne to resign after Rioli revelations

Jeff Kennett has been under increased pressure to step down as AFL club Hawthorne president following revelations about the treatment of Cyril Rioli and the Premiership star’s family.

In a report in The Age on Saturday, Rioli said he would not return to the club while Kennett would remain in his position.

The four-time flag hero’s stance is the result of a series of issues that Rioli said strained relations between Hawthorne and its indigenous players during his time there between 2008 and 2018.

They include comments made by Kennett towards Rioli’s wife Shanin Ah Sam-Rioli in 2018, which the club legend said contributed to his decision to end his career at the Hawks at the age of just 28.

It is understood that at an incident at Launceston Airport, Kennett made a comment about Shannin…