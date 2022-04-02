Jeff Kennett with his wife Cyril Rioli on racism incident, ripped jeans, Shannin, retirement from Hawthorne Hawkes at Launceston Airport, 2018

Hawthorne champion Cyril Rioli and his wife, Shanin Ah Sam-Rioli, have publicly broken their silence on the turbulent events that led to the premature AFL retirement of the four-time premier star in 2018.

age reports This stemmed from an incident at Launceston Airport during that year’s Indigenous round, which Cyril described as the “final straw” of a series of other incidents regarding the Hawks’ relationship with their Indigenous players.

It is believed that Hawthorne president Jeff Kennett commented on Shannin’s designer ripped jeans at the airport, offering loose change to help him sew them – he claims it was a joke.

