Jen Psaki is said to be in talks to join MSNBC

White House press secretary Jen Psaki is in advanced talks with MSNBC to join the network after leaving the Biden administration, according to two people familiar with the talks.

Ms. Psaki could leave the White House as soon as next month, one of them said.

While the details of her role are still being discussed, talks center on an arrangement in which she could host shows for both MSNBC and MSNBC’s parent, NBCUniversal’s streaming platform Peacock. People said that Ms. Psaki may make regular appearances on other MSNBC shows as well as NBC News.

Although a deal has yet to be finalized and could still be broken, Ms. Saki is now only speaking with NBCUniversal officials, both people said. CNN was also pursuing Ms. Lane….