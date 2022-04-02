Jen Psaki plans to leave the White House for MSNBC gig this spring

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is in exclusive talks with MSNBC to join the network after leaving the White House around May, according to a source close to the matter.

Why this matters: For weeks it was speculated that Saki would leave the White House for a TV show. White House communications workers often negotiate TV jobs once they leave the administration.

description: According to two sources familiar with the plans, Psaki is in close consultation with the White House counsel’s office about her departure. She is meticulously following the ethical and legal aspects of her plans.