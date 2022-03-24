LATEST

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tests positive for coronavirus.

Posted on
Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tests positive for coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time in five months on Tuesday, a day before she was to join President Biden on a diplomatic visit to Europe.

Ms. Psaki took a test for the virus on Tuesday morning and it came back positive, she said in a statement, adding that she would not join Mr. Biden and top officials at a NATO summit where the president would pressure allies to use more economic on Ukraine. Sanctions to punish Russia for the invasion.

Ms Psaki said she had two meetings with Mr Biden on Monday that were socially…

Read Full News

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

652
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
537
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
474
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
450
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
429
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
418
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
404
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
394
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today
391
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top