Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, tests positive for coronavirus.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki tested positive for the coronavirus for the second time in five months on Tuesday, a day before she was to join President Biden on a diplomatic visit to Europe.

Ms. Psaki took a test for the virus on Tuesday morning and it came back positive, she said in a statement, adding that she would not join Mr. Biden and top officials at a NATO summit where the president would pressure allies to use more economic on Ukraine. Sanctions to punish Russia for the invasion.

Ms Psaki said she had two meetings with Mr Biden on Monday that were socially…