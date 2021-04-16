ENTERTAINMENT

Jenna Marbles is engaged: Celebrate the YouTube personality’s proposal – Film TMT

Avatar
By
Posted on
Hey, beech. YouTubers Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita are engaged! Join us as we celebrate the YouTube couple's announcement.

Hey, beech! YouTubers Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita are engaged! Cue the completely happy music. After eight years of courting, Solomita shared the completely happy information throughout a stay stream. Followers have shared their pleasure on social media and rightfully so. The couple turned favorites throughout their YouTube profession even after Marbles mentioned goodbye to social media final yr.

Now, with this thrilling information, followers are sharing their favourite Jenna & Julien moments. So, we wished to hitch the enjoyable! Let’s have fun Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita’s engagement. Hell yeah!

Contents hide
1 Jenna & Julien
2 Our celebration
3 Fan reactions

Jenna & Julien

Since Jenna Marbles left YouTube, we’ve been having fun with watching Julien Solomita within the Aries kitchen and streaming a wide range of gameplay movies. 28-year-old Julien revealed yesterday throughout a stream that he proposed to 34-year-old Jenna. Additionally, he declared this groundbreaking information moderately casually. “A short while in the past—that is so bizarre—I requested Jenna to marry me and she or he mentioned sure. So, we’re engaged.”

Julien shared a photograph of Jenna’s engagement ring and his personal. Julien additionally mentioned that he didn’t have anybody specific cause to pop the query now, explaining, “I simply wakened and wished to be married to her.” Aww, it’s an excessive amount of!

Sadly, we aren’t in a position to hear from YouTuber Jenna Marbles in regards to the engagement information. The final time we heard from Marbles, she declared she’s transferring on from her YouTube channel. “I believe I’m simply going to maneuver on from this channel for now. I don’t know if that’s endlessly. I don’t understand how lengthy it’s going to be. I need to guarantee that the issues that I put into the world are usually not hurting anybody.”

Our celebration

Let’s share fan reactions and a few really feel good Jenna & Julien moments:

If you wish to really feel the vibes of this relationship – watch this! Giving Julien acrylic nails, Jenna had us in stitches and this dynamic is a match made in heaven. Fierce vibes . . . .

The Aries kitchen is iconic. Jenna & Julien within the kitchen is the place the magic occurs. Get your thoughts out of the gutter!

When you’re rewatching basic YouTube movies, right here’s a compilation of all of the the explanation why Jenna Marbles & Julien Solomita are the right match. It’s unattainable to not snicker.

Fan reactions

Everybody stans Jenna Marbles particularly her relationship with Julien Solomita. We love this loopy couple and their furry household too!

Has everybody else additionally been actually unhappy since Jenna left YouTube? This makes us actually completely happy for her and we’re already rewatching outdated Jenna Marbles content material.

For those who weren’t raised Jenna & Julien then you possibly can’t sit with us! Take a look at the ring and the sneaky peek at Jenna since she left YouTube ten months in the past.

Marbles will officiate? Oh my goodness, what if Kermit, Peach, Bunny, and Marbles stroll down the aisle? We are able to’t deal with all of this cuteness. They’re relationship objectives!

We are able to’t cease crying completely happy tears. YouTube hasn’t been the identical since Jenna Marbles mentioned goodbye, however this has introduced smiles to everybody’s faces.

How did you react to Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita’s engagement? Do you assume Marbles will return to YouTube? Share your ideas within the feedback.

