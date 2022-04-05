Jennifer Kupcho wins first LGPA major

First major of the year? No problem for Jennifer Kupcho.

The former Wake Forest great led all four rounds, winning Dinah Shore at Mission Hill in Rancho Mirage, California, on Sunday evening.

Things got a bit tight as Kupcho saw the six-stroke lead reduce to just two strokes, but with a tap-in bogey on the 18th hole, he was as close as he saw former champion Patty Tvatnakit ahead of him. Let it go As well as Casica Korda.

Refusing to do anything of small magnitude, winning his first tournament in a major tournament is another world, but also his first win since…


