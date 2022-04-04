Jennifer Kupcho wins her first LPGA title in Mission Hills' Swan Song

Jennifer Kupcho wins her first LPGA title in Mission Hills’ Swan Song

Jennifer Kupcho jumped into Poppy’s Pond with husband Jay Monahan (right) and Cady David Aller after winning the Chevron Championship.

Jennifer Kupcho painted her nails green on Sunday at the Chevron Championships, and in a week that seemed to be about the past, it was only fitting that Kupcho — who has almost everything to achieve in golf in her own past. Was involved – captured his first LPGA Tour title.

The 24-year-old was the eventual winner to jump across Poppy’s Pond at the Dinah Shore Course at Mission Hills Country Club, a tradition that began in 1988, as the championship moves to the Houston area next year.


Read Full News