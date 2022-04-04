Jennifer Kupcho wins her first title at the Chevron Championships

The 24-year-old is the first American to win the competition since 2015.

The celebration of Kupcho’s victory began when she jumped into Poppy’s Pond, as is tradition, accompanied by her husband, a teapot, and cheers from the crowd. The tradition was started by Amy Alcott in 1983 and has been followed by every winner since then.

“It’s real,” Kupcho said according to ESPN. “It’s really special to be a major winner and to be the last person to jump into Poppy’s Pond here in Mission Hills, it’s really special.”

The following year, the tournament is moving from Mission Hills Country Club to Houston under a deal with current sponsors, Chevron.