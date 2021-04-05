ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki, Pics

jennifer lopez Biography

Jennifer is an American singer, actress, actively working in the American media industry. She was born on July 24, 1969, at Castle Hill, The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA. She is more known for her work in the music domain than in the acting industry. Starting from childhood attending singing and dancing lessons when she was only five years old. She came into fame in 1999 via her 1st album “On the 6”. Her first movie was My Little Girl. Her marriage with Cris Judd was fake.

Jennifer Lopez Wiki

Full Name Jennifer Lynn Lopez
Nick Name (s) J.Lo
Lola
Guitar
Supernova
Date of Birth July 24, 196
Birth Place Castle Hill, The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA.
Working Field Actress
Dancer
Entrepreneur
Fashion Designer
Film Producer
Philanthropist
Recording Artist
Spokeswoman
Superwoman (kidding)
Ethnicity Latino
Zodiac Sign Leo
Hair Color/ Type Light Brown
Eye Color Light Brown
Religion Roman catholic
Father Name David lopez
jennifer lopez Father
Mother Name Guadalupe Rodriguez
jennifer lopez mother
Marital Status Unmarried
Relationship(s) David Cruz
Casper Smart
Marc Anthony
Ben Affleck
Cris Judd
P Diddy
Ojanu Noa
First Movie Money Train (1995)
First Album Juice
Known For Initially as a Dancer, then via comedy tv serial Fly Girls
Net Worth $400 Million Dollars

Jennifer Lopez Measurments

Body Measurements 37-27-37 inches
Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m)
Weight 63 kg
Dress Size 10 (US)
Shoes Size 8.5 (US)
Body Shape Curvy
Bra Size 35B
Chest Size 37 inches
Waist Size 27 inches
Hips Size 37 inches

Social Media Accounts

Filmography (Latest)

Movie Name Character Name
Marry Me (2020) Kat Valdez
Draw with me (2020)
Hustlers (2019) Ramona
Will & Grace (TV Series) Herself
The Boy Next Door (2015) Claire Peterson
Parker (2013) Leslie Rodgers
Ice Age Series Shira (voice)
The Back-up Plan (2010) Zoe
How I Met Your Mother (TV Series) Anita
The Singer (2006) Puchi

Songs (Latest)

The ring 2018
Ain’t Your Mama 2016
Hands 2016
Love Make the World Go Round 2016
Back It Up (Spanish Version) 2015
A Selena Tribute: Como la Flor / Bidi Bidi Bom Bom / Amor Prohibido / I Could Fall in Love / No Me Queda Mas 2015
Back It Up 2015
Try Me 2015
What You Mean to Me 2015
Feel the Light 2015
Adrenalina (Spanglish Version) 2014
Booty 2014
Girls 2014
Same Girl 2014

JLo Facts

  • Jennifer gave her voice to many animation movies like Antz, Ice Age, etc.
  • She has a clothing brand with her name “JLo”.
  • Before she becomes famous, she works for band One.
  • Her 1st husband was chris judd.
  • When Ben and Jennifer dating, fans called them bennifer.
  • JLostops working for 1.5 years to enjoy her motherhood.
  • She doesn’t smoke and doesn’t take alcohol.
  • She is a college dropout.

Pics

