Jennifer Lopez Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki, Pics

Jennifer is an American singer, actress, actively working in the American media industry. She was born on July 24, 1969, at Castle Hill, The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA. She is more known for her work in the music domain than in the acting industry. Starting from childhood attending singing and dancing lessons when she was only five years old. She came into fame in 1999 via her 1st album “On the 6”. Her first movie was My Little Girl. Her marriage with Cris Judd was fake.
Jennifer Lopez Wiki
|Full Name
|Jennifer Lynn Lopez
|Nick Name (s)
|J.Lo
Lola
Guitar
Supernova
|Date of Birth
|July 24, 196
|Birth Place
|Castle Hill, The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA.
|Working Field
|Actress
Dancer
Entrepreneur
Fashion Designer
Film Producer
Philanthropist
Recording Artist
Spokeswoman
Superwoman (kidding)
|Ethnicity
|Latino
|Zodiac Sign
|Leo
|Hair Color/ Type
|Light Brown
|Eye Color
|Light Brown
|Religion
|Roman catholic
|Father Name
|David lopez
|Mother Name
|Guadalupe Rodriguez
|Marital Status
|Unmarried
|Relationship(s)
|David Cruz
Casper Smart
Marc Anthony
Ben Affleck
Cris Judd
P Diddy
Ojanu Noa
|First Movie
|Money Train (1995)
|First Album
|Juice
|Known For
|Initially as a Dancer, then via comedy tv serial Fly Girls
|Net Worth
|$400 Million Dollars
Jennifer Lopez Measurments
|Body Measurements
|37-27-37 inches
|Height
|5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m)
|Weight
|63 kg
|Dress Size
|10 (US)
|Shoes Size
|8.5 (US)
|Body Shape
|Curvy
|Bra Size
|35B
|Chest Size
|37 inches
|Waist Size
|27 inches
|Hips Size
|37 inches
Social Media Accounts
Filmography (Latest)
|Movie Name
|Character Name
|Marry Me (2020)
|Kat Valdez
|Draw with me (2020)
|Hustlers (2019)
|Ramona
|Will & Grace (TV Series)
|Herself
|The Boy Next Door (2015)
|Claire Peterson
|Parker (2013)
|Leslie Rodgers
|Ice Age Series
|Shira (voice)
|The Back-up Plan (2010)
|Zoe
|How I Met Your Mother (TV Series)
|Anita
|The Singer (2006)
|Puchi
Songs (Latest)
|The ring
|2018
|Ain’t Your Mama
|2016
|Hands
|2016
|Love Make the World Go Round
|2016
|Back It Up (Spanish Version)
|2015
|A Selena Tribute: Como la Flor / Bidi Bidi Bom Bom / Amor Prohibido / I Could Fall in Love / No Me Queda Mas
|2015
|Back It Up
|2015
|Try Me
|2015
|What You Mean to Me
|2015
|Feel the Light
|2015
|Adrenalina (Spanglish Version)
|2014
|Booty
|2014
|Girls
|2014
|Same Girl
|2014
JLo Facts
- Jennifer gave her voice to many animation movies like Antz, Ice Age, etc.
- She has a clothing brand with her name “JLo”.
- Before she becomes famous, she works for band One.
- Her 1st husband was chris judd.
- When Ben and Jennifer dating, fans called them bennifer.
- JLostops working for 1.5 years to enjoy her motherhood.
- She doesn’t smoke and doesn’t take alcohol.
- She is a college dropout.