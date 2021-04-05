Jennifer Lopez Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki, Pics

Jennifer is an American singer, actress, actively working in the American media industry. She was born on July 24, 1969, at Castle Hill, The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA. She is more known for her work in the music domain than in the acting industry. Starting from childhood attending singing and dancing lessons when she was only five years old. She came into fame in 1999 via her 1st album “On the 6”. Her first movie was My Little Girl. Her marriage with Cris Judd was fake.

jennifer lopez Biography

Jennifer Lopez Wiki

Full Name Jennifer Lynn Lopez Nick Name (s) J.Lo

Lola

Guitar

Supernova Date of Birth July 24, 196 Birth Place Castle Hill, The Bronx, New York City, New York, USA. Working Field Actress

Dancer

Entrepreneur

Fashion Designer

Film Producer

Philanthropist

Recording Artist

Spokeswoman

Superwoman (kidding) Ethnicity Latino Zodiac Sign Leo Hair Color/ Type Light Brown Eye Color Light Brown Religion Roman catholic Father Name David lopez

Mother Name Guadalupe Rodriguez

Marital Status Unmarried Relationship(s) David Cruz

Casper Smart

Marc Anthony

Ben Affleck

Cris Judd

P Diddy

Ojanu Noa First Movie Money Train (1995) First Album Juice Known For Initially as a Dancer, then via comedy tv serial Fly Girls Net Worth $400 Million Dollars

Jennifer Lopez Measurments

Body Measurements 37-27-37 inches Height 5 feet 5 inches (1.65 m) Weight 63 kg Dress Size 10 (US) Shoes Size 8.5 (US) Body Shape Curvy Bra Size 35B Chest Size 37 inches Waist Size 27 inches Hips Size 37 inches

Social Media Accounts

Also Read: Ana de Armas Age, Weight, Measurements, Social Media Wiki, Pics

Filmography (Latest)

Movie Name Character Name Marry Me (2020) Kat Valdez Draw with me (2020) Hustlers (2019) Ramona Will & Grace (TV Series) Herself The Boy Next Door (2015) Claire Peterson Parker (2013) Leslie Rodgers Ice Age Series Shira (voice) The Back-up Plan (2010) Zoe How I Met Your Mother (TV Series) Anita The Singer (2006) Puchi

Songs (Latest)

The ring 2018 Ain’t Your Mama 2016 Hands 2016 Love Make the World Go Round 2016 Back It Up (Spanish Version) 2015 A Selena Tribute: Como la Flor / Bidi Bidi Bom Bom / Amor Prohibido / I Could Fall in Love / No Me Queda Mas 2015 Back It Up 2015 Try Me 2015 What You Mean to Me 2015 Feel the Light 2015 Adrenalina (Spanglish Version) 2014 Booty 2014 Girls 2014 Same Girl 2014

JLo Facts

Jennifer gave her voice to many animation movies like Antz, Ice Age, etc.

She has a clothing brand with her name “JLo”.

Before she becomes famous, she works for band One.

Her 1st husband was chris judd.

When Ben and Jennifer dating, fans called them bennifer.

JLostops working for 1.5 years to enjoy her motherhood.

She doesn’t smoke and doesn’t take alcohol.

She is a college dropout.