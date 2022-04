Superstar marriage in sight: Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is (again) engaged to Ben Affleck, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, one of the most publicized at the time.

The 52-year-old actress and singer released a very short video on Friday evening, in which she is seen admiring a ring set with green stones.

She is also a business woman who has a line of cosmetics and perfumes to her name, she wanted to publicize the announcement on Instagram to her over 200 million subscribers, if they sign up for her newsletter. Some promise to tell “really special.” ,

A “JLo” agent has confirmed her engagement to 49-year-old Ben Affleck to “People” magazine.