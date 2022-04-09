Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again!

Lopez made the announcement on her fan website onthejlo.com on Friday night.

The video sent to subscribers shows Lopez admiring the green diamond on her ring finger and saying, “You’re perfect.”

Lopez also shared a public video on Twitter teasing a “big announcement,” but didn’t explicitly say she was engaged. Later, she added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter username.

Lopez and Affleck reunited in 2021 after dating and breaking up in the early 2000s. At the time, the two were known as “Bennifer”.

Lopez and fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced in a statement today that their four-year romance and two-year…