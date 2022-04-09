Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time in Hollywood history.

But unlike the first time around, in 2002 after dating for months under the watchful eye of the paparazzi, Lopez handled the announcement herself. And because it’s 2022, not 20 years ago, news of the couple’s engagement came via Lopez’s newsletter — called On the JLo — where the movie star presented a stunner wearing a green diamond engagement ring to fans. Videotaped. Instead of saying anything specific, he let his followers connect the dots.

Lopez’s sister Linda confirmed the news on her Instagram account. (As did a rep for Lopez in a news story to People.)

Lopez and Affleck were one of the biggest celebrity couples of the early 2000s. They made two films together – the 2003 romantic comedy…