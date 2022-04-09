Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time

After their much-hyped reunion during the pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. Lopez confirmed the rumors via her newsletter, JLo. Feather, on April 8, shared a video of her green diamond ring with tears in her eyes with her followers. While emeralds have been growing in popularity among brides-to-be in recent years (see Megan Fox me and you style, for example), the green diamond is particularly special and is considered one of the rarest and most unique types of diamonds.

The musician shared a glimpse of his engagement ring with fans via On The Jlow. OnTheJLo.com

It’s a fitting choice for the “On the Floor” singer, whose taste in jewelry has always veered toward the distinctive and personal. “I always say that green is my lucky color…