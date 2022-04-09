Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time

After their much-hyped reunion during the pandemic, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged once again. J-Lo confirmed the rumors on April 8 via her newsletter, On the JLo, sharing a video of her green diamond ring with tears in her eyes. While emeralds have been growing in popularity among brides-to-be in recent years (see Megan Fox me and you style, for example), the green diamond is particularly special – being considered one of the rarest types of fancy diamonds.
It’s a fitting choice for the “On the Floor” singer, whose taste in jewelry has always veered toward the distinctive and personal. “I always say that green is my lucky color,” she…
