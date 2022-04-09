Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged – NBC Boston

LOS ANGELES — Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez announced Friday night that she is engaged to actor Ben Affleck, with whom she reunited in early 2021, nearly two decades after the couple scrapped their wedding plans. and went their separate ways.

On her Twitter account, the Puerto Rican-born singer said she had “a very exciting and special story to share” and announced that she would give it through her personal newsletter, “On the JLo”, Although he offered a great clue, put a ring “emoji” next to his name.

According to People magazine, which confirmed the engagement to her rep, the message to subscribers included another video in which the singer praised a ring…