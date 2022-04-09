Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have gotten engaged — 18 years after the couple basically called off their marriage.
Jennifer Lopez sparked engagement rumors yesterday when she was spotted in L.A. wearing a large diamond ring on her ring finger.
The singer and actress has now confirmed the news in her newsletter where she shared a video of herself crying while admiring a huge green engagement ring.
The clip opens with a close-up of the ring before panning to the 52-year-old’s face, where she is seen wiping away tears.
Major announcement!!!! https://t.co/G5oGxtX0z5 pic.twitter.com/HTIqbHMJ2M— JLo (@JLo) April 9, 2022
Lopez teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter and Instagram, in which she said: “I have a very exciting and special story to share…” and …
