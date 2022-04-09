Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are getting married: ‘I’m just so happy’

A few days ago TMZ magazine spotted a detail on the singer’s hand: a ring adorned with a famous diamond. Jewel has sparked engagement rumors ever since Jennifer Lopez’s ring finger was on. Other paparazzi photos showed the singer leaving a store, with the ring tucked inside her palm so that she could not be seen. If Jennifer Lopez initially wanted to be discreet on the subject, today there is no doubt.

Indeed, on the social network she invited her subscribers to visit her site “On the Jlow” in search of “an exciting and personal announcement”. You must have understood without surprise, the singer, 52, announced her engagement to Ben Affleck this Saturday.

After 20 years of separation, both the lovebirds got back together a few months back. But this won’t be the first time the actor has asked for her hand…