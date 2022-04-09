Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck confirm rumors: The couple is engaged

He had a ring on his finger to drive the rumor mill. Now actor couple Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) have confirmed: They’re engaged. Again, because even when they first met twenty years ago, Affleck quickly proposed to his girlfriend.

Jennifer Lopez herself shared this news through her newsletter JLo. Feather Which she shares with her “inner circle” as the recipients call it. Her message to fans also included a clip of Lopez looking in awe at a giant green diamond on her ring finger. A picture which his sister also shared through social media. Lopez herself shared a video on her Twitter account with a diamond ring emoji, but did not reveal anything in it.