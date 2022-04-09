Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged 18 years after annulment. ANTS AND ARTS NEWS

Jennifer Lopez has announced that she will tie the knot with Ben Affleck after 18 years of marriage.

The 52-year-old singer and actress revealed that she is engaged to Hollywood star Affleck for the second time in her online newsletter, Ondjello.

She teased how she had a “big announcement” in a post to her 202 million Instagram followers on Saturday.

But people who aren’t part of her “inner circle” will have to sign up on her website, where she shares “more personal things” to know her news, he said.

lopez In one of the videos, she can be seen crying while admiring the green engagement ring.

She has since added a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle, where she revealed her engagement to her 45.2 million fans.

This couple, popularly known as Benifer, ruled…