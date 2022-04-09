Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time since ending their former vows in 2004, a representative for Lopez confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

lopez shared a video About appearing passionate in her newsletter “On the JLo” and sporting her green engagement ring.

His sister Linda Lopez shared photos from the video on her Instagram stories Writing, “So it happened. Love you @jlo @ben affleck.”

The two met in 2001 on the set of the rom-com “Gigly”, where they played criminals trapped at work together, and they struck up a real-life friendship.