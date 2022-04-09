Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again

Jello and Ben Affleck stole the show at the Venice Film Festival 0:54

(CNN) — Benefit 2.0 plans to walk down the aisle.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time since ending their previous engagement in 2004, a representative for Lopez confirmed to CNN on Saturday.

Lopez shared a video of herself wearing a passionate and green engagement ring in her “On the JLo” newsletter.

His sister Linda Lopez shared photos from the video on her Instagram Stories, writing, “So this happened. I love you @jlo @ben affleck.”

The two met in 2001 on the sets of the romantic comedy “Gigly”, where they played criminals trapped in the job, and…