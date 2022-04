(WASHINGTON) IN SUPERSTAR MARRIAGE: Jennifer Lopez has announced that she is (again) engaged to Ben Affleck, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, one of the most publicized of the time.

The 52-year-old actress and singer released a very short video on Friday evening, in which she is seen admiring a ring set with green stones.

She who is also a business lady, has a line of cosmetics and perfumes named after her, she wanted to promote…