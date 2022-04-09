Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again

The couple, who met again in 2021, announced their engagement on Friday on social networks, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, which was the most publicized at the time.

The 52-year-old singer and actress first caught her fans’ attention with a video titled “Important Announcement” and then added a ring emoji to her Twitter description. He finally made the announcement on his website, OntheJlo.com.

Rumors were already swirling after Lopez was spotted with a giant diamond on her finger while walking with her daughter, Emme.

In an interview with People earlier this year, Jennifer Lopez admitted that she was lucky to be with the 49-year-old actor again.