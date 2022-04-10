Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck is engaged for the second time since ending their former vows in 2004, a representative for Lopez confirmed to CNN on Saturday.
lopez shared a video About appearing passionate in her newsletter “On the JLo” and sporting her green engagement ring.
His sister Linda Lopez shared photos from the video on her Instagram stories Writing, “So it happened. Love you @jlo @ben affleck.”
The pair met in 2001 On the set of the rom-com “Gigly”, where he played criminals who got stuck in a job together, they struck up a real-life friendship.
While the film flopped, Affleck told Entertainment Weekly In January that he didn’t regret it because he “had the chance to meet Jennifer, a relationship with whom I have been really meaningful to me in my life.”
Affleck Pop…
