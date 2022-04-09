Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged again

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again!

lopez announced the engagement In a short video via her fan newsletter, On the JLo, in which she looks at a green diamond ring.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover as the romantic musical

lopez “Exciting and special” announcement teased Before Friday evening on Facebook.

Sources close to the singer say that the video is actually an engagement announcement.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, sparked engagement rumors earlier this week when she was photographed wearing a ring on her wedding finger while shopping in L.A. with daughter Emme, 14.

Lopez looked at the huge green diamond ring in the video. ondjello

Insiders close to Affleck recently told Page Six…