Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged for the second time...

She is also a business woman who has a line of cosmetics and perfumes to her name, wanted to publicize the announcement on Instagram to her more than 200 million subscribers, if they signed up for her newsletter, they would get some Promised to tell “really special”. ,

A “JLo” agent has confirmed her engagement to 49-year-old Ben Affleck to “People” magazine.

The two stars ignited the web last year by giving their couple a chance in the early 2000s by giving them the nickname “Bennifer” (a contraction of their first names).

The singer and actor-director met in 2002 on the set of “Gigly”, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood was closely followed by the paparazzi. Their marriage, scheduled for 2003, was postponed before they announced the end of their relationship in 2004.

Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times…