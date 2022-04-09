Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engagement and wedding details

Earlier this week, Jennifer Lopez was spotted wearing a large diamond ring He finger. Yesterday, she confirmed the speculation: She’s (again) engaged to Ben Affleck. Lopez and Affleck began dating again in spring 2021, seventeen years after they split and called off their engagement.

lopez teased the news on his twitter, directs fans to their “On the JLo” fan newsletter. In “On the JLo”, she shared a short video that showed the star admiring the green diamond ring. The engagement ring Affleck proposed to Lopez in 2002 was a 6.1-carat pink diamond by Harry Winston.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of Affleck’s film Daring, February 9, 2003. kevin winterGetty Images

