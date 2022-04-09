Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s Engagement (Again)

Twenty years after their first engagement, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced that they were getting married.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get engaged! The lovebirds who rekindled their romance in 2021 are getting married. The 52-year-old singer confirmed the news on Friday afternoon on the site On the Jlow. As she was photographed wearing a diamond on her left ring finger in the middle of a walk with her daughter Emme, many rumors spread in the tabloids. Jennifer Lopez took care to hide the jewel…