Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez announced her engagement to actor Ben Affleck – 19 years after the couple first called off their wedding.

The singer and actor (52) shared the news with fans through her OnTheJLo newsletter. In the email, she posted a video of herself admiring a large green-stone engagement ring on her finger.

The clip then goes up to her face, and she says: “You’re perfect.”

Lopez left behind a “major announcement” via her Twitter and Instagram accounts, where she encouraged followers to register for her newsletter.