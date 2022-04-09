Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged for the second time

(NEXSTAR) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for the second time — nearly 20 years after they announced their first engagement in 2002.

Lopez broke the news on social media Friday evening, telling her fans she had a “A really exciting and special story to share” Via her “On JLo” newsletter. visiting members newspaper site She was greeted with a video of Lopez brimming with tears while she adjusted an engagement ring with a green stone.

“You are absolutely right,” her voice can be heard saying at the end of the video.

A representative for Lopez confirmed people That she and Affleck were actually engaged.

Lopez and Affleck first became an item…