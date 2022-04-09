Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck engaged for the second time

Second time charm! Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck The couple are re-engaged after rekindling their romance nearly two decades after their original split.

52-year-old Lopez confirmed the good news through her on the JLo newsletter On Friday, 8 April. In a video message sent to her fans, an emotional Lopez showed off her huge, green diamond engagement ring, saying, “You’re perfect.” She also teased the “major announcement” with a video on Twitter. “So I have a very exciting and special story to share…” the singer told her followers, adding a diamond ring emoji to her Twitter handle.

Before the two were officially engaged, an insider exclusively told us weekly That the couple was already thinking about the wedding of their dreams. “Ben and Jane both want their marriage to be a…