Jennifer Lopez confirms engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she and fellow star Ben Affleck are engaged.

The actress and singer shared the good news of the couple in this JLo. Feather Newspaper. Earlier this week she was photographed with the ring on her engagement finger.

Lopez’s JLo. Feather The message included a clip of him showing off a green diamond ring.

Earlier this year, Lopez said it was such a “beautiful love story” that she and Affleck were given a second chance at being in a relationship together.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, were previously one of Hollywood’s most talked-about couples and were known as “Bennifer” before breaking up and breaking up their engagement in 2004.

