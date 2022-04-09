Jennifer Lopez Confirms Engagement With Ben Affleck!

Jennifer Lopez is definitely off the market!

The exciting news was confirmed by the 52-year-old himself in a short video on the website on the JLo. In the clip, Jennifer is seen admiring the green diamond ring.

“You’re perfect,” Lopez says in a voiceover. Sources close to the songwriter confirm that the clip is a video of the engagement announcement.

Before the video was released, the singer hinted at something “exciting and special” to come on her Facebook in the evening.

This is the second time JLo and Affleck have exchanged rings. In 2002, after only a few months of dating, the actor proposed. However, within a year, the duo called off their engagement due to ‘excessive media attention’.

“Because of that…