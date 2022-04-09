Jennifer Lopez Confirms She and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she and Ben Affleck are engaged again, sharing the happy news in an announcement to fans.
The 52-year-old singer sent fans a video message in her newsletter on Friday, revealing her stunning green ring when a teary-eyed Jennifer placed a hand on his face, before she could be heard saying: ‘you are so perfect ‘.
Fans already suspected that Ben, 49, might have popped the question as Jennifer was seen last week with a large ring on her wedding finger while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.
The singer did not address it at the time and TMZ claims she turned the stone to face her palm when she saw the photographers…
