Jennifer Lopez Confirms She and Ben Affleck Are Engaged Again

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that Ben Affleck has taken the question again (Picture: AFP/REX/ontheJlo.com)

Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she and Ben Affleck are engaged again, sharing the happy news in an announcement to fans.

The 52-year-old singer sent fans a video message in her newsletter on Friday, revealing her stunning green ring when a teary-eyed Jennifer placed a hand on his face, before she could be heard saying: ‘you are so perfect ‘.

Fans already suspected that Ben, 49, might have popped the question as Jennifer was seen last week with a large ring on her wedding finger while furniture shopping with her 14-year-old daughter, Emme.

The singer did not address it at the time and TMZ claims she turned the stone to face her palm when she saw the photographers…