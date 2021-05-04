ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Curves In Colour Block Bodysuit At Vax Live Concert : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Singer-actor Jennifer Lopez returned to the stage on May 2nd night for a memorable performance at Global Citizen’s VAX LIVE: Concert to Reunite the World in Inglewood, California. The concert will air on May 5.

Jennifer Lopez made a statement in not one but four outfits. She attended the event in Ellie Saab couture.

For the performance, the singer donned a colour block bodysuit. It had 80s style zipper and belt with bright colour detailing.  To complete this sassy look, she teamed it with a black studded choker. She also opted for knee-high black boots to add oomph to the look.

Jennifer Lopez flaunts her curves in colour block bodysuit at Vax Live concert : Bollywood News - Bollywood Hungama

Keeping the makeup subtle and hair tied up in a ponytail, Jennifer Lopez gave a powerful performance at the concert.

On the work front, Jennifer Lopez will next star in Shotgun Wedding releasing on June 29, 2022. The film stars Josh Duhamel.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez is a vision in plunging neckline top and white pants at Vax Live concert by Global Citizen

Tags : Bodysuit, California, concert, Ellie Saab, Features, International, Jennifer Lopez, Music, Singer, Song, Vax Live Concert

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Karthik Aryan will launch a new face in ‘Dostana 2’
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top